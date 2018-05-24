Volunteers have plenty of options this Red Shield Appeal

Salvation Army officers Martin and Kylie Herring are looking for people to help out with the Red Shield Appeal.

VOLUNTEERS for the annual Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal have a variety of ways they can help out this nationwide fundraiser.

Captain Martin Herring said this weekend's doorknock in the Grafton, South Grafton and Junction Hill areas offered opportunities for people to get out and about collecting donations.

"But we also have static collection points in Shoppingworld, the Grafton Food Emporium,” he said.

"And on the weekend we also have one at Bunnings.

"At the Bunnings stall we actually have a machine people can tap their credit card on if they want to make donation of $10 or more,” Capt Herring said.

He volunteers for the doorknock should meet at 9am on Saturday and/or Sunday.

"Volunteers should allow between one and two hours to register and cover an area,” Capt Herring said.

"All they need is themselves, some comfortable clothes and good walking shoes.”

He said lunch would be offered.