Volunteers help families, animals through bushfire tragedy

HAPPY TO HELP: Some of the people volunteering at Hawthorne Park, South Grafton an evacuation centre for animals and people. Kathryn Lewis

WHEN disaster struck the Clarence Valley on Friday night, Tania Gardoll was scrolling social media when she knew she had to do something to help.

When she found out Hawthorne Park, South Grafton had been set up as an evacuation point for residents with animals she quickly got down there.

"I arrived and there was six or seven evacuees and they were telling me they had other people coming but no one was manning (the site)," she said.

With more than a decade of experience with Wires, Mr Gardoll was the perfect person to begin putting plans in place.

She is among more than 50 community members who have been evacuating creatures of all kinds from horses to alpacas to rabbits and keeping them calm, fed and watered.

Currently, more than 120 animals and around 50 people have taken refuge.

"I'm overwhelmed with the sheer generosity of people. We've only had to identify something we need, we ask for it and it turns up," Ms Gardoll said.

"People have been running on six hours sleep since Friday and still turning up every morning to volunteer."

"My reward is seeing people come in absolutely wrecked and see them get a good meal into them, have a shower, a sleep and the next morning they're clear and they can think and they can cope with what's going on.”

With fire danger still very high in the region and the Liberation Trail fire still potentially threatening several villages, the danger is far from over and Ms Gardoll said there is room for evacuees and their animals.

Ms Gardoll said the one thing they need is all the people they can get to lend a hand.

"The ones that have been running since Friday are exhausted," she said.

"While the demand is here we're going to get up and do it."

Ms Gardoll said fuel vouchers would be greatly appreciated by volunteers making up to 20 trips into fire affected areas to collect animals.

"They're giving up their time, their heart, their soul and their fuel."

If you would like to help out head to Hawthorne Park, South Grafton and speak with volunteers.