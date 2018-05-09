Volunteers help Susan Island

FRIENDS of the Susan Island Recreation Trust, known as the working bee, were out in full force on the weekend volunteering their time to weed and plant out on Susan Island.

Organiser Ann Reeve, a member of the Susan and Elizabeth Recreation Island Trust, said this was the third or fourth year they had organised the day.

"We've got a group of friends who are interested in restoring the island and we meet once a month to come and work on the island to pull out weeds. Today we are having a planting day," she said.

Mrs Reeve has been on the trust for about three years.

"I am a passionate bush regenerator and when I moved to the Clarence Valley I was looking for some bush to regenerate, so I ended up on Elizabeth Island," she said.

Because she lives near the island, Greg Clancy showed her what to do there.

"I have been working there ever since, for about eight years," Mrs Reeve said.

She said the group needed more people, so she tried to get some friends to come.

Mrs Reeve said it was hard to measure the impact on the island, but keeping the native trees growing happy and healthy was most of their work.

This included cutting the "nasty" vines that kill them.

"Pulling them back and letting the trees flourish, because once the native trees are here and flourishing then new growth comes from underneath," she said.

"There is a good seed bank here and we don't need to plant everything, so it's just a question of helping really."

She said they would love to be able to do more but it was quite labour intensive.

And she would be at the island every day if it wasn't so tricky to get there.

A young man, Owen McAndrew, was volunteering his Saturday morning to do some gardening and planting of trees on Susan Island.

He said he was there to help the wildlife.

"It's a national park, so the wildlife doesn't die," he said.

This was his first time helping out but he had been over and experienced the walking tracks.