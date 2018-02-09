Volunteers needed for Jacaranda

FESTIVAL SPECTACLE: The Queen's Party wave to the crowd during the 2017 Jacaranda Float Procession.

If you are a highly motivated, energetic and always willing to give a helping hand to the community, the Jacaranda festival committee is calling for your assistance.

The Jacaranda Festival is currently in need of more volunteers, as they are vital for the running of the festival.

Jacaranda Festival co-ordinator Leah Wallace encourages members of the community to come forward and volunteer their time for the festival or bring their ideas to the committee.

"We see on our Facebook page that so many people have so many amazing ideas. But, we lack the man power,” said Mrs Wallace.

There are two types of volunteers available, including non-paid and paid positions.

The non-paying purple army, is who will help on Jacaranda Thursday doing a variety of things such as helping set up.

Then, the paid members of Jacaranda are the people in charge of making changes to the festival and giving feedback.

"You can decide to volunteer as much or as little as you want, it's completely up to you, " said Mrs Wallace.

Wallace also encourages the community to attend the annual general meeting for the festival, which is held at Grafton District Services on Mary street on the last Tuesday of every month. With the next one held on February 27 at 5.30pm.