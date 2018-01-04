Volunteers target toads in West Yamba

THE cane toads of the CarrsDr area of West Yamba got some special end-of-year attention care of 13 Clarence Valley Conservation in Action Landcare volunteers last Friday and within two hours a total of 556 toads were collected, including a large four-year-old female that appeared primed for some serious egg laying.

CVICA volunteer Scott Lenton said private properties and roads and reserves between Carrs Dr, Sullivans Rd, Golding St and Yamba Rd yielded an even return of toads.

"The average size was larger in the north-eastern quarter of the search area.

"Evidence of breeding activity in dams and wetlands following the big rain events early in 2017 was shown through 90 per cent of captures on Friday from properties west of Carrs Drive being immature toads however so far this 2017/18 season regular monitoring of known breeding sites has detected no breeding on these same landholdings.”

Mr Lenton said the capture of a 4-year-old female toad with capacity for laying 30,000 or so eggs, provided a reminder of the need to be vigilant in removing the large breeding stock as well as checking for new recruits.

"Since the good rains just prior to Christmas breeding of toads has occurred in Maclean at two sites close to Wherrett Park where around 20,000 toad tadpoles have been removed, while another 6000 toad tadpoles have been collected from sites with Yuraygir National Park near Lake Arragan,” he said.

The CVCIA Landcare crew are looking forward to working in close partnership with extra contractors that will be funded through the NSW Government's Saving Our Species program along the east coast toad frontline.

Inquiries to Scott Lenton on 0438430234, or through Facebook at CVCIA Landcare.