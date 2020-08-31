Menu
Dean Loadsman at the the new Grafton bridge opening on 12/12/19.
News

VOTE: Jacaranda City, Big River or Dirrangun?

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
31st Aug 2020
Three names have emerged as clear favourites in The Daily Examiner reader poll for the new Grafton bridge.

Out of the 10 choices compiled from suggestions on social media, Jacaranda City, Big River and Dirrangun are clear enough leaders in the poll to suggest it is a three-horse race.

However, the difference in votes between each means all three remain genuine contenders. So your vote counts.

Earlier this month the $240m project was officially completed, ending a 20-year wait for the second crossing of the Clarence River at Grafton and sparking fervent discussion about its potential future name.

The Daily Examiner posed the question on its Facebook page, receiving more than 100 comments suggesting a wide range of names.

We narrowed it down to 10 and, in true democratic fashion, as editor of The Daily Examiner I decided I will lodge a submission based on the most popular choice of our readers, as determined by the poll.

What should the new Grafton bridge be called?

* NOTE: The Daily Examiner's bridge name submission will only count as a single submission. Community members are encouraged to make their own submissions.

