Do you want your favourite photo of the Clarence Valley to be featured in our 2020 calendar?

Do you want your favourite photo of the Clarence Valley to be featured in our 2020 calendar?

Here are your 13 images which will appear in The Daily Examiner's 2020 calendar!

Now all we need to do is decide which one will feature on our front cover.

Voting closes on Saturday, November 16 at 9am.

Can't see the poll above? Visit this page again in full desktop mode.