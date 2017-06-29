22°
News

Vote now for your favourite Clarence Valley business

29th Jun 2017 1:00 PM
It's a celebration for staff from Nurture One Arthur St Children Centre as they won the people's choice favourite business award at the 2016 Clarence Valley Business Awards
It's a celebration for staff from Nurture One Arthur St Children Centre as they won the people's choice favourite business award at the 2016 Clarence Valley Business Awards Adam Hourigan

IT IS time to have your say on the best businesses and employees in the Clarence Valley.

Voting in the People's Choice categories of the 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards close this Saturday, July 1.

Businesses and employees across the valley have been nominated for the awards and now it's time for the community to support their favourites.

To cast your vote, go to www.valleyexcellence.org.au and follow the link to the People's Choice section to see the list of businesses and employees who have been nominated.

You can vote online or via SMS on 0448 992 100 for as many businesses and employees as you like.

Once polling closes on Saturday night, a Top 12 will be announced, with the winners to be named at the 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards presentation ceremony to be held at Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba on Saturday, August 5.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley business excellence awards cvbea people's choice

