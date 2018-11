Vote for your favourite now!

Vote for your favourite now! Jenna Thompson

AFTER much debate, these 13 finalists have been selected for The Daily Examiner 2019 Calendar Competition!

Take a look at each photo and vote for who you think should be on the front page. You have until 5pm tomorrow (Wednesday, November 21) to decide!

Thank you to everyone who submitted a photo.

Photos View Photo Gallery

VOTE BELOW