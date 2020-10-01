VOTE NOW: Help choose the Clarence’s cutest toddler

OH CLARENCE Valley, there are some amazing toddlers out there.

And now it's your chance to decide which one is the cutest of them all.

From a call-out on our Facebook page we've had nominations for 51 cute kids for you to choose, and only one can be the winner.

The winner will receive a photo shoot with award-winning Daily Examiner photographer Adam Hourigan, so get your friends and family to push your favourite to the top.

So it's up to you! Make your choice and spread the word!

The poll closes at 11.59pm Sunday night, so hurry to get your votes in.

*Note - the voting does not work from The Daily Examiner app, instead vote directly through the website.