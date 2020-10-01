Menu
Promo image for Clarence Valley's cutest toddler 2020
VOTE NOW: Help choose the Clarence’s cutest toddler

Adam Hourigan
Adam Hourigan
1st Oct 2020 5:00 PM
OH CLARENCE Valley, there are some amazing toddlers out there.

And now it's your chance to decide which one is the cutest of them all.

From a call-out on our Facebook page we've had nominations for 51 cute kids for you to choose, and only one can be the winner.

The winner will receive a photo shoot with award-winning Daily Examiner photographer Adam Hourigan, so get your friends and family to push your favourite to the top.

So it's up to you! Make your choice and spread the word!

The poll closes at 11.59pm Sunday night, so hurry to get your votes in.

VOTE NOW: Choose the Clarence Valley's cutest toddler

*Note - the voting does not work from The Daily Examiner app, instead vote directly through the website.

