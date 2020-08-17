VOTE NOW: Help choose the Clarence's favourite feed!

VOTE now in our poll for the Clarence's favourite feed

Everyone loves a good feed, and you weren't shy in telling us where you like to get your favourite feed.

This week we'll be highlighting some of the ones you've told us were your favourites, and you can get behind your piece of food heaven and propel them to the top of the list!

From fine dining, to pub meals, farms and even a transit centre, there's plenty to choose from

We were only going to narrow it down to a top five in contention, but there were so many popular ones we have seven vying for your love.

Vote here in our poll!

Reader poll VOTE NOW: Choose the Clarence Valley's favourite feed Harwood Hotel

Clocktower Hotel

Grafton Hotel

The Peach Farm

Grafton Transit Centre

Lawrence Tavern

Jacaranda Hotel Vote View Results

Keep an eye out through the week as we'll be highlighting each of the business showing off why they should be crowned your favourite