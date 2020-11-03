VOTE NOW: Jacaranda Best Dressed Boy Competition

The Daily Examiner in partnership with Midcoast Family Day Care has stepped in to help keep the jacaranda spirit alive in 2020 with the official Jacaranda Festival Best Dressed Boy and Girl competition.

VOTING is now open for the Jacaranda Best Dressed Boy Competition.

The Jacaranda Parade For Youth and Children's Party was a huge hit last year, but the event was one of the many casualties of the cancellation of this Grafton Jacaranda Festival due to COVID-19.

Instead, The Daily Examiner in partnership with Midcoast Family Day Care, has stepped in to help keep the jacaranda spirit alive with the official the 2020 Jacaranda Festival Best Dressed Boy and Girl competition.

After such a great response the judges have selected the finalists, and now it is up to you to decide who is the 2020 Jacaranda Festival Best Dressed Boy.

Voting closes at midday on Jacaranda Thursday (Nov 5) when the winners will be announced by representatives from the Jacaranda Festival and Midcoast Family Day Care.

First place wins $100, second place $75 and third place $50 thanks to Midcoast Family Day Care.

Please choose your three favourite Best Dressed Boys below. Happy voting.

Meanwhile, have you spotted the Oha the Jacaranda Genie during your travels among Grafton's purple trees this spring?

Once thought to be just a Jacaranda Festival myth, Glenn from Grafton rubbed enough tree to finally hunt down the genie, in his search for the 2020 Grafton Corona King:

Entries are still open, so encourage your husband, dad, brother, son or larrikin mate to enter by sharing a video to The Daily Examiner Facebook page or via email to dailyexaminer@news.com.au telling us in 30 seconds or less why he should be crowned Grafton's one and only Corona King.

Upon the discovery of this mystical character, The Daily Examiner asked the Jacaranda Genie to help promote this year's Jacaranda Best Dressed competitions: