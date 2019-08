Dancing With The Stars participant Jenny Ryder of Anytime Fitness with (l-r) Taine Hunter-Smith from Sustaine Fitness, Liz Weatherstone of Grafton Lifestyle Centre, Kathryn Langford of Anytime Fitness, Jo Powell of Jetts Fitness, Carly Sinclair and Anthony Sinclair of Oneup Fitness get together for the Clarence Valley's biggest bootcamp this Sunday.

THERE are many dedicated, hard working personal trainers that call the Clarence Valley home, and we want to find the most loved one.

We put a call out to our Facebook community for nominations and were overwhelmed with responses.

Now we have narrowed it down to the top 20, and you have the chance to vote for the PT you think deserves to be crowned the Valley's favourite.

Voting closes midnight on Monday August 12.