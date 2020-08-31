Menu
Clarence Valley's favourite father competition image
VOTE NOW: Time to choose Clarence’s favourite dad

Adam Hourigan
31st Aug 2020 4:50 PM | Updated: 4:50 PM
FATHER'S DAY is just around the corner, and we asked on our Facebook page for you to put a shout out for your favourite Dad.

Now it's time to make him the favourite Dad in the Clarence Valley.

Vote in our poll, and the winner will receive a photo shoot with an award-winning Daily Examiner photographer to the value of $500.

Get your friends and family to all put in their votes and it could you giving an extra special Father's Day gift this year.

VOTE NOW: Choose the Clarence Valley's favourite dad

The poll will close Thursday at 11.59pm, so hurry to get your votes in!

