VOTE NOW: Which reader photo is your favourite?
Just before Facebook scrubbed the Daily Examiner page, we managed to salvage these amazing Cover Image competition entries.
Scroll down to take a look and vote which one is your favourite. You can also give a shout out to these photographers in the comments below.
Poll closes this Sunday (Feb 21) at midday!
CALL OUT FOR NEXT WEEK:
Have you got an amazing photo that shows off our beautiful region? Why not share it below for a chance to appear as our cover image!
Send your entries to dailyexaminer@news.com.au with your name and the Clarence Valley location of the image.
(On your phone and can't see the poll below? Try voting on a desktop computer)