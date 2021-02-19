Menu
Offbeat

VOTE NOW: Which reader photo is your favourite?

Jenna Thompson
by
19th Feb 2021 10:00 AM

Just before Facebook scrubbed the Daily Examiner page, we managed to salvage these amazing Cover Image competition entries.

Scroll down to take a look and vote which one is your favourite. You can also give a shout out to these photographers in the comments below.

Poll closes this Sunday (Feb 21) at midday!

 

CALL OUT FOR NEXT WEEK: 

Have you got an amazing photo that shows off our beautiful region? Why not share it below for a chance to appear as our cover image! 

Send your entries to dailyexaminer@news.com.au with your name and the Clarence Valley location of the image.

 

(On your phone and can't see the poll below? Try voting on a desktop computer)

Photo Gallery Poll

Vote for your favourite Cover Image!

Vote in this poll

cover image competition
Grafton Daily Examiner

