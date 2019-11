The latest health data show that during the past financial year, the Townsville Oral Health Services had 48,408 dental visits, and 2776 people were on the general dental wait list. Picture: iStock

The latest health data show that during the past financial year, the Townsville Oral Health Services had 48,408 dental visits, and 2776 people were on the general dental wait list. Picture: iStock

GOING to the dentist may not be a fun activity, but the Clarence Valley is lucky to be home to many skilled in the profession that make it just a little less scary.

We reached out to our Facebook community for nominations of your favourite dentist and now we have compiled nearly 100 nominations.

Vote below, voting closes midnight Tuesday November 26.