Support the restaurant the brings you your favourite pizza. Source News Corp Australia
Food & Entertainment

VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Pizza in Clarence Valley

Adam Hourigan
by and Matt Preston and Adam Hourigan
25th Feb 2021 3:55 PM
MATT Preston put the call out for the Best Pizza in Clarence Valley and the local knowledge has been pouring in.

Below is our list of finalists and now it's up to you, our food savvy readers, to help us decide who's the best in the business.

Votes close on Thursday, March 4 at 8 am. You must be a digital subscriber to vote in our 'Best of' poll. One only vote per subscriber will be recorded. The winner will be notified on Thursday, March 4.

Happy voting!

Originally published as VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Pizza in Clarence Valley

