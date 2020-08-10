Menu
VOTE NOW for the Clarence's Cutest Baby 2020
VOTE NOW: Help choose the Clarence’s cutest baby

Adam Hourigan
10th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
OH CLARENCE Valley, you make some beautiful babies!

And now it's your chance to decide which one is the cutest of them all.

From a call-out on our Facebook page we've narrowed it down to 32 babies for you to choose, and only one can be the winner.

The winner will receive a photoshoot with award-winning Daily Examiner photographer Adam Hourigan, so get your friends and family to push your favourite to the top.

So it's up to you! Make your choice and spread the word!

The poll closes Thursday night, so hurry to get your votes in.

VOTE: Clarence's cutest baby for 2020

*Note - the voting does not work from The Daily Examiner app, instead vote directly through the website.

clarence cutest babies cute babies cutest baby competition daily examiner
Grafton Daily Examiner

