Who will be the Daily Examiner's hair hero?
VOTE NOW: Who is the Clarence's favourite hairdresser?

Adam Hourigan
16th Nov 2020 5:30 PM
WE ASKED you who the real hair heroes of the Clarence Valley were and we got a wide range of response. With more than 30 different hairdressers nominated, eventually our final five became a final seven.

This week, we'll feature each one of those hairdressing salons, and tell their story about what makes them so great.

However, there's one more prize for them - the title of Clarence Valley's Hair Hero.

If you want your salon to be known as the Clarence Valley's favourite, all you have to do is vote for them.

VOTE NOW: Who is the Clarence Valley's favourite hairdresser

Only one vote is allowed per person, so get your friends, family and workmates to all pitch and reward the people that keep us looking at our best.

Voting closes next week, so you'll have to hurry!

Grafton Daily Examiner

