High fives from Havasay jockey Matt McGillivray after winning the 2018 Ramornie Handicap. Adam Hourigan
Horses

VOTE NOW: Who will win the GDSC Ramornie Handicap?

Jenna Thompson
by
10th Jul 2019 11:49 AM

Welcome to The Daily Examiner's rolling coverage of the GDSC Ramornie Handicap Day! 

The crowds have started filing in after gates opened at 10.30am for the first of two massive days at Clarence River Jockey Club.

The Abbey Motor Inn Rural Plate Class 6 Showcase over 2200m is the first of eight races to jump today at 12.30pm.

The $80,000 Tursa Grafton Guineas Quality (1600m) races at 3.25pm followed by the $160,000 Listed GDSC Ramornie Handicap (1200m) at 4pm.

The Group 1 Feeds Fillies and Maidens Class 2 Handicap (1100m) is the last race on the card at 4.35pm.

There will be live entertainment all day on the Westlawn.

Standard entry is $20, or $50 for the Members Stand, $10/$30 for concession card holders, children under 18 in company of an adult are free.

LOOK BACK: Check out The Daily Examiner's coverage of the 2018 GDSC Ramornie Handicap

 

Stay tuned for updates as the day unfolds.

 

VOTE NOW!

In the meantime, cast your vote below!

 

Reader poll

Who will win the 2019 GDSC Ramornie Handicap?

View Results

 

WANT MORE CARNIVAL ACTION? CHECK OUT OUR JULY RACING CARNIVAL PAGE

