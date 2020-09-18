Menu
VOTE NOW: Who's got the spunkiest mullet?

Jenna Thompson
by
18th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
WE are pretty stoked to see these champions enter their pride and joy in our Spunkiest Mullet competition!

They now have a chance to win $100 tab at the Lawrence Tavern which they can choose to use on either food, drinks or both.

Check out each entry below and vote for your favourite below! Want to help them raise funds? Throw some cash their way by following their fundraiser link.

SCROLL DOWN TO VOTE

 

SAM KEMPNICH

CLICK HERE to donate to Sam's Mullets for Mental Health fundraiser.

 

ADAM KELLY

CLICK HERE to donate to Adam's Mullets for Mental Health fundraiser.

 

KALEB SKINNER

CLICK HERE to donate to Kaleb's Mullets for Mental Health fundraiser.

 

JACKSON KELLY

CLICK HERE to donate to Jackson's Mullets for Mental Health fundraiser.

 

Can't see the poll below? Some mobile phone devices don't like our polls. Login via computer desktop to vote.

Voting closes 9am, Thursday September 24.

Reader poll

Who's got the Clarence Valley's Spunkiest Mullet?

