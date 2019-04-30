It's the people choice for best in Clarence business

DESERVING WINNER: Skye Park Pet Resort and Day Spa took out Clarence Valley Business Awards People’s Choice Business in 2018.

DESERVING WINNER: Skye Park Pet Resort and Day Spa took out Clarence Valley Business Awards People’s Choice Business in 2018. Adam Hourigan

WHO'S your favourite business people in the Clarence Valley?

More than 70 businesses and 90 staff have been recognised as nominees in the Daily Examiner People's Choice Awards, to be presented at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

Awards chairman Adam Gordon said the category was one of the most popular of the night and was growing.

"It's of growing importance and a vital part of the overall excellence awards program," he said.

"The People's Choice Awards seem to give a greater involvement of the community and their customers are more directly involved.

"It also gives businesses an opportunity to have their employees recognised for their work."

Voting for the winners is open and the list will be narrowed to a top 12 for both most popular business and person before the awards, which will be held at the Clarence River Jockey Club on August 3.

You can vote at valleyexcellence.org.au. Voting closes at 5pm on Saturday May 4.