POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018.
VOTE: People's Choice poll for Clarence Valley's Power 30

Bill North
by
8th Dec 2018 12:00 AM

THE Daily Examiner has compiled a list of the 30  most influential people in the Clarence Valley region in 2018.

The names have been finalised and ranked in good faith by a panel of five and provides a unique snapshot of how influence is wielded in our great area across all sectors, including business, politics, the arts, sport, law and health.

It is, of course, highly subjective and the only certainty is that no one will agree.

So we want to know who you which five people from our 2018 Clarence Valley Power 30 list deserve to be in the top five.

Vote below, or if you think someone else who missed out should have been included, feel free to leave a comment.

People's Choice: Who should be No.1 in Clarence Valley's Power 30?

