It's time to vote for the Power 30 People's Choice for Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley in 2020.
News

VOTE: People's Choice poll for Clarence Valley's Power 30

Bill North
by
22nd Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The full list of The Daily Examiner's Power 30 has been revealed. Now it's over to you to tell us who was Clarence Valley's most influential in 2020.

By design the Power 30 is by no means definitive, and would be impossible for everyone to agree with the ranking of every name. There is no doubt those on the list have, for better or worse, made an impact in some way over the past 12 months. Now is your chance to personally give credit to those who you believe deserve the most recognition for their efforts in 2020.

Cast your votes for People's Choice below in the subscriber exclusive poll. Each person gets three votes, but get in quick and spread the word because voting closes midnight on Monday, December 28. (Click on the images for names and descriptions)

If there is a name missing which you think should have been included, please feel free to let us know in the comments section below.

Photo Gallery Poll

POWER 30: Who was Clarence Valley's Most Influential in 2020? (3 votes)

Vote in this poll

clarence valley power 30 clarence valley's most influential people's choice power 30 power 30 2020
Grafton Daily Examiner

