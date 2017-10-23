VOTE: People's choice voting hits crunch time

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: There is just under two weeks left to make sure your vote counts in the 2017 Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards next month.

More than 1000 votes have been tallied across the past fortnight with two nominees shooting clear of the rest of the pack but with two weeks left to go the award is still anyone's game.

Grafton Tigers AFL star Georgia Breward and amputee karate black belt Peter Webster are polar opposites when it comes to the sporting arena.

Breward is a two-time national champion with the NSW/ACT Under 18s Youth Girls AFL side while Webster has collected gold medal after gold medal representing Grafton Dragon Boat Club in masters competition.

But when it comes to the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award they could not be any closer collecting 16 and 15 per cent of the vote so far respectively.

However there are 18 other local sporting champions from all walks of life and across many different disciplines that a ready to relieve them of their perch.

The power remains in your hands - who do you think should be crowned the 2017 people's champion?

Cast your vote in the poll below - remember it is only three votes per person - and the winner will be crowned at the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards dinner at Yamba Golf and Country Club on November 11.

Awards will also be decided for junior male and junior female sportsperson of the year, senior sportsperson of the year, masters sportsperson of the year, coach of the year, team of the year, club of the year as well as lifetime achievement awards in the Ernie Muller Award and Max Godbee Award.

Tickets are still available for the night and can be purchased in person at the golf club or over the phone on 6646 2104.