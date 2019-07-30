Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The search is on for the Valley's favourite hairdresser for kids.
The search is on for the Valley's favourite hairdresser for kids. Contributed
Community

VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

Kathryn Lewis
by
30th Jul 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Daily Examiner is searching for the Valley's favourite hairdresser for kids, and we need your help to find them. 

We put the call out to our readers via Facebook to nominate a salon adored by parents and kids alike, and were overwhelmed by the response. 

We have narrowed down close to 200 nominations to the top 12. 

So check out the poll, get the kids involved and have your say. Readers have until midday on Thursday, August 1 to vote.

Vote in the poll below: 

Reader poll

Who is your favourite hairdresser for kids?

View Results
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    MOST WANTED: 5 people police need to speak with urgently

    premium_icon MOST WANTED: 5 people police need to speak with urgently

    Crime IF you've seen any one of these people, contact police immediately.

    Have your say on the renaming of the Pacific Highway

    premium_icon Have your say on the renaming of the Pacific Highway

    News Consultations are open for renaming the old alignment

    Clarence Valley homelessness put in the spotlight

    premium_icon Clarence Valley homelessness put in the spotlight

    News Problem highlighted during National Homelessness Week

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Laytons celebrate win for store, community

    premium_icon PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Laytons celebrate win for store, community

    People and Places Newsagent made a mark on community after nine years