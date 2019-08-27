Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A veterinarian is checking on a a kitten at her office.
A veterinarian is checking on a a kitten at her office. Angela Carroll
Opinion

VOTE NOW: See who's in line to become our favourite vet.

Adam Hourigan
by
27th Aug 2019 5:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY look after some of the most loved members of our family, and now's your chance to show your appreciation for their work.

We asked the question, and more than 100 people responded to our question as to who their favourite vet in the Clarence Valley was.

And you're certainly very passionate about your vets.

Now it's time to vote to make your favourite vet come out on top. Drop a vote in the poll below, and we'll collate the votes and see who comes out on top.

Tell your friends to help your favourite along, and hurry, as you've only got until Wednesday midnight to cast your votes.

Good luck everyone!

Reader poll

VOTE: Who's the Clarence Valley's favourite vet

View Results
valley favourite veterinarian
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Look at progress on highway's new roundabout

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Look at progress on highway's new roundabout

    News IT MAY look a twist of turns from the ground, but as you can from The Daily Examiner's exclusive overhead view - there's a lot going on. Here's the latest.

    Australia's Fyre Festival? Fury as major event postponed

    premium_icon Australia's Fyre Festival? Fury as major event postponed

    Music Some are calling for compensation, and comparing it to Fyre Festival

    Clarence Valley futsal in for another big summer

    premium_icon Clarence Valley futsal in for another big summer

    Soccer Get on board for one of the fastest growing sports in the area.

    OPIOID CRISIS: Overdose deaths on the rise in the Valley

    premium_icon OPIOID CRISIS: Overdose deaths on the rise in the Valley

    News Unintentional drug overdose deaths double in ten years