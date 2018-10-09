Menu
Tullara Connors plays at the Jacaranda River Feast last year.
News

Vote to end booze ban for Feast

9th Oct 2018 5:00 PM
CLARENCE Valley Council's Corporate Governance and Works committee have voted in favour of revoking the alcohol prohibition in Memorial Park, Grafton for the Optus River Feast, which will be held on November 3 from noon to 10pm.

This following a limited liquor licence for a single function had granted for the event as part of the Jacaranda Festival.

The issue went before the council at the committee meeting yesterday afternoon and was approved unanimously.

It will go before the full council meeting next week.

This will be the second River Feast as part of the Jacaranda Festival and was a huge success in 2017.

Grafton Daily Examiner

