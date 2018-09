Mayor Jim Simmons signs the white robbon pledge on White Ribbon Day at the Yamba River Markets while Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay looks on.

Mayor Jim Simmons signs the white robbon pledge on White Ribbon Day at the Yamba River Markets while Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay looks on. Caitlan Charles

Next week Clarence Valley Council will be selecting a new mayor. While this will be a council vote, here at The Daily Examiner we decided to put it to the people to see who YOU would select as your next mayor:

Voting closes 9am, Tuesday September 18.

MORE: Look out for Saturday's edition of The Daily Examiner for full coverage of the Clarence Valley Council mayoral election.