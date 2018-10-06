VOTE: Who was in the right in bridge stand-off?

LAST week traffic came to a stand-still on the Grafton Bridge when a 4WD and a B-double truck faced-off against one another on Grafton's infamous 'bendy bridge'.

The pair met on the northern end of the bridge around 6.30pm on Friday night, and according to an eye-witness the truck went wide to take the corner but the car didn't slow down.

Both vehicles stopped at the corner, and as the car refused to move traffic quickly backed up. Eventually the police were called to the scene, and according to the witness the police spoke to both drivers and then left the scene, after which the car driver also drove back off the bridge, and traffic was allowed to return to normal.

Bizarre standoff on Grafton Bridge: A motorist blocks the way of a semi-trailer trying to navigate at corner of the bendy Grafton bridge.

On Facebook, the traffic dilemma attracted a lot of attention, with the story gaining more than 200 comments and reactions on The Daily Examiner's page.

Now we want to hear what you've got to say, and take a vote in our poll to see who you think was in the right in this situation. Should the 4WD have stop and let the truck through? Or should the truck have waited to make sure the vehicle was going to give way before crossing the double lines and take the corner wide?

Have your say here:

Reader poll Who was in the right in the Grafton Bridge stand-off? The 4WD

The B-double truck Vote View Results