VOTE: Your chance to crown the people's champion

SPORTS AWARDS: With the voting for the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards reaching crunch time we are putting the power in your hands as voting opens for the annual People's Choice Award.

The nominees comprise the 20 junior and senior Jetts Fitness Sportsperson of the Month winners from throughout the year. The winner will be announced at the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards gala dinner at Yamba Golf and Country Club on Saturday, November 11 and will receive a $250 voucher to the store of their choice at Grafton Shoppingworld.

Grafton Shoppingworld's Kelle Murphy, who also sits on the awards committee, said the award was a great initiative to engage the sport community with the awards.

"When we go into voting the awards are always so close and it is so hard to choose a winner," she said.

"Well this is a chance for the community to have their own say and potentially crown someone different to the major awards.

"The reason we get behind the award each year is so we can give to every sport and we have been really proud to bring some of our individual retailers in Jetts Fitness and SportsFirst on board."

Previous winners of the People's Choice award include BMX rider Tahlia Marsh, longboarder Di Ellis and bodybuilder "Shredded Badger" Brad Clarke.

You can vote for your champion using our poll below (three votes per person). Voting closes on Friday, November 3.