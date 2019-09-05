VOTED: Which of our community projects got funded?

THE VOTE have been cast, and the Clarence has snagged two of the my Community Projects where people were asked to vote for their favourite.

The Clarence attracted two of those projects: defibrillators for the Grafton CBD and solar blankets for the Maclean Pool.

Proposed by the Rotary Club of Grafton Midday, the top scoring application for the Clarence was to install six defibrillators available 24/7 within the Grafton CBD.

The project will be overseen by the Rotary Club and is expected to be complete within 12 months, and will attract $22,390 worth of funding.

The other successful project within the Clarence Valley was solar blankets for the Maclean Olympic Pool.

Attracting $70,070 of funding, it will supply three solar blankets to cover the pool, and will allow the swimming season to be extended at the facility, which attracted more than 27,000 visitors last year.

The other two projects funded were based in the Richmond Valley, the most popular being health transport facilities and a boardwalk through the Windara Garden Wonderland in Casino.

The transport project received the highest points of voting, with 231, followed by the Grafton defibs with 1289, the Garden Wonderland with 963, and the Maclean solar blankets at 780.

Just missing out on making the grade was an application to air condition the Maclean Hall with 772 points and an upgrade to the Yamba Skatepark.

Voting was determined after people were asked to place five preferences for their favourite project, with 10 points awarded to first preferences, five points for second, and three, two and one allocated for the next three.

The state government provided $24.7m of funding for the project statewide with more than 60,000 people voting.