SAY MY NAME: 'Phoenix' won the naming competition with 40 per cent of the vote.
Council News

VOTES ARE IN: Jacaranda Park galleon named

Kathryn Lewis
by
16th Apr 2019 11:00 AM

THE STAR attraction of the Jacaranda Park upgrade will soon be rising from the ashes, with it's name decided by popular vote.

The winner with 40 per cent of the vote was Phoenix, followed by Clarence on 19 per cent, Examiner on 17 per cent, Urara and Sophia Jane tied on 10 percent and in last place Susan with 4 per cent, Clarence Valley Council said in a Facebook post.

Work is expected to begin on construction of some equipment at the park in the coming months.

clarence valley council galleon ship jacaranda park
Grafton Daily Examiner

