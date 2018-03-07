Voting open for visitor's Archibald favourite

Most Primary classes at Grafton Public School have taken advantage of our close proximity to Grafton Regional Gallery and have walked down to visit the current Archibald Exhibition. What an absolutely brilliant exhibition which was enjoyed by all.

VOTING is still open for visitors to the Archibald exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery to have their say on their favourite portrait, and go in the running to win $500.

The winner will be drawn from those who voted for the portrait that receives the most votes at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

The winner of the People's Choice Award is to be announced at 11am Sunday, March 18, the last day the Archibald Prize 2017 Regional Tour is on display in Grafton.

The Archibald Prize 2017, toured by the Art Gallery of New South Wales, is a ticketed exhibition. The tickets are seasonal so people can come and experience Australia's foremost portraiture prize as many times as they like. Tickets are $10 a head, $5 for Friends of the Gallery and ANZ customers and $2 for school students. Pre-schoolers are free.

Free guided tours of the Archibald Prize 2017 Regional Tour are being held from 11am each Saturday. Book in through Eventbrite to take in a tour by one of the gallery's volunteer guides. A season ticket to the Archibald covers the cost of the tour.

The Grafton Regional Gallery is open 10am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday and 10am-2pm on Sundays. While the Archibald is on the gallery will be open to 7pm on Fridays. The new gallery café, Entrees, is open 10am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday and 10am-2pm on Sundays and 6-9pm Fridays and Saturdays.