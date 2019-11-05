Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vow And Declare won by a nose.
Vow And Declare won by a nose.
Breaking

Vow and Declare wins the Melbourne Cup

Tom Threadingham
by
5th Nov 2019 3:09 PM

SUNSHINE Coast and Gympie connections are celebrating after their horse Vow and Declare charged to a fairy-tale Melbourne Cup victory.

Vow and Declare jumped well and remained among the front-runners for much of the 3200m trip before kicking on the straight.

It was a tight finish with the four-year-old gelding winning by a nose ahead of Master of Reality and Prince of Arran.

Vow and Declare entered the race as fourth favourite.

Noosa's Paul Lanskey and his partner Helga Hueston are among the syndicate of part-owners in the four-year-old gelding, which is fourth favourite in the Melbourne Cup.

Not only is Lanskey a part-owner, but a breeder who had a hand in deciding Vow and ­Declare's lineage.

He owned the gelding's dam, Geblitzt, and was part of the process which decided ­Declaration Of War (USA) as the sire.

Gympie State High School principal, and Lanskey's nephew, Anthony, are also among the owners along with his two sons Lachlan and Ben.

Gympie's deputy mayor Bob Leitch is in the mix too.

More Stories

Show More
gympie melbourne cup 2019 vow and decalre
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driving blitz catches man four times limit

        premium_icon Drink driving blitz catches man four times limit

        Crime Another North Coast man already disqualified for 10 years caught five times over limit

        Clarence River: Fact and Fiction - Part III

        premium_icon Clarence River: Fact and Fiction - Part III

        Letters to the Editor Local resident explores the pros and cons of damming our waterways

        Police appeal to solve 'cowardly' bashing of elderly man

        premium_icon Police appeal to solve 'cowardly' bashing of elderly man

        Crime Top cop 'disgusted' on assault of 71-year-old while he was asleep

        Fatigue zone claims two more vehicles

        premium_icon Fatigue zone claims two more vehicles

        News GALLERY: Momentary lapse of concentration leads to collision