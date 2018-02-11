Voyager disaster not forgotten

MEMBERS of the Clarence Valley Naval and Mariners Association gathered at Maclean cenotaph on Saturday to pay tribute to their fallen comrades in the HMAS Voyager disaster.

Shortly after midnight on February 11, 1964, The Royal Australian Navy destroyer sank after it collided with the aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne about 30 kilometres south-east of Jervis Bay on the NSW South Coast.

Eighty-two sailors and officers were killed and countless injured.

Both ships were exercising in preparation for Melbourne taking on aircraft from the Naval Air-station HMAS Albatross, Nowra, when the tragedy occurred.

"We who have served at sea understand just how much fate can alter one's tenuous hold on life, so we don't come here today to pass judgment about what happened, but simply as shipmates to remember them,” association president Jim Bloom said.

The Grafton TS Shropshire navy cadets presented the guard of honour among a small crowd of ex-naval and maritime personnel, while also paying their respects to those still affected by the disaster.

"Today we also remember the trauma suffered by those who survived Voyager and those in the ship's company of H.M.A.S. Melbourne who carry the mental scares from their efforts to save their shipmates from fuel-drenched waters around the collision site,” Mr Bloom said.

"In our service, we all knew someone who was on either the Voyager or the Melbourne,” Association secretary Roger Jones said.

It was the worst peace-time disaster for the Royal Australian Navy.