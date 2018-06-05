‘Idiot’ tourist slammed for stunt

A tourist was captured dangling his legs over the edge of a 40-metre-high cliff face at The Gap in Albany, in WA’s Great Southern. Picture: Seven News

JUST weeks after an exchange student from India plunged to his death from a 40m cliff in WA, a tourist has been filmed dangling his legs off the very same spot.

Captured on camera, the chilling moment has sparked outrage, with the state's Premier labelling the daring sightseer an "idiot".

The video of the man shows him sitting on the edge of The Gap, a popular tourist site in the south of Western Australia.

As he dangles one leg hanging over the edge of the massive cliff, he can be then seen casually taking photographs of the drop.

The dangerous rocks are surrounded by fences and signs, warning sightseers to stay away from the edge.

The footage was taken just weeks after a 20-year-old student died at the same spot. Picture: Seven News

However, it is common for visitors to jump the fence and hover around the cliff's edge to take pictures, just like the tourist caught on camera this week.

The footage enraged WA Premier Mark McGowan.

"You can't control people being idiots," he told 7 News Perth last night, shortly after the video surfaced.

"If people want to be idiots, it's really tough to stop them."

The shocking video comes just two weeks after 20-year-old student Ankit fell to his death after running and jumping along the very same rocks while his friends took photos.

He had been studying in Perth for three months when he and a group of friends decided to take the five-hour road trip down to The Gap.

His friends admitted the young man was "mucking around" when he allegedly slipped, plunging to his death.

Sahil Khenchi has now released the photo of his friend in his final moments, hoping the harrowing picture will serve as a warning to future visitors.

"It was like his hobby to take pictures in each and every moment," Sahil told Channel 7 Perth, who obtained the picture.

"It's like a warning for others," he added.

A witness said he hit several rocks before landing on a rock ledge at the base of the cliff.

Moments later a wave swept through the base and took the man's body out into the ocean.

"I had to stop his friends from jumping in after him and going over the edge," a witness told PerthNow.

District Superintendent for the Great Southern Dominic Wood reminded visitors to heed safety advice when visiting The Gap.

"In any circumstances for someone to lose their life … is just horrible," he said shortly after Ankit's death. "It's horrible for the family, it's horrible for the first responders, it's horrible for the people who witnessed this event.

"It is a dangerous area but if you take precautions and stay between the bounds, then these things won't happen."