WAG confirms split from ex-AFL star

The 20-year marriage between former Sydney Swans player Brad Seymour and his wife Melissa is over, leaving her heartbroken.

Melissa, 45, confirmed the split on Instagram on Sunday after it was first reported by the Daily Mail.

"So, I wish I had had the time to tell my friends directly, but this article came out this morning and kinda blew the lid off those plans," Melissa wrote.

"The headline is all you need to know - Brad and I are separated and as the article says, I'm pretty shocked to say the least.

"The kids are OK with it (as much as possible) and getting more used to it day by day. They remain the central focus in moving forward."

The Daily Mail quoted an anonymous source who said Melissa, who has had a long-running battle with a brain condition that's required several surgeries, was "shell-shocked and disappointed".

"Brad told her he didn't love her any more and wanted a separation," the source said.

"He denied there was anyone else involved.

"It's come as a complete shock to her, especially as she recovers from brain surgery. She thought the marriage would be forever, but now it's completely over."

They left Sydney for Melbourne in 2003 so she could pursue her modelling agency career.

Melissa, a self-described businesswoman who authored the book Girl's Guide to Turning Your Idea into a Business, married Brad in 2001. They have two children, aged 13 and 18.

Melissa posted a photograph of herself in the bath tub three days ago with the cryptic tweet: "I've been going through a lot of changes lately and if it wasn't for my attention to self care and love - I'd be pretty shaken up!"

Felicity Harley, the wife of Swans CEO and former Geelong great Tom Harley, responded to news of the break-up by writing: "Very sad to read this today … sending lots of strength."

Seymour, 44, played 133 games in 10 years in the Swans' backline, including the unsuccessful 1996 grand final against North Melbourne.

He is now the CEO of the Sydney Swans Foundation, which was launched in 2005 to help further develop the game of Australian rules in New South Wales and raise funds for the AFL team's equipment and facilities.

There have been several notable splits in the AFL community in recent months, including the end of the marriages of coaches Damien Hardwick, Nathan Buckley and Simon Goodwin.

