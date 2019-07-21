Wage theft is rife in the lucky country

WHILE people probably feel far removed from George Calombaris-style wage theft, it may be surprise some to learn we may be complicit in wage theft, backpacker-style.

This wage theft isn't obvious. More often than not it occurs thousands of kilometres away, among the grape vines and mango trees all over the country. But it may be coming to a blueberry farm near us.

For anyone unfamiliar with how fruit-picking works, it often boils down to this: Australian workers traditionally aren't too keen on picking so the Government devised a clever scheme in which overseas travellers who fall in love with the country are allowed to stay a year longer if they do 88 days of 'farm work'.

While transactional nature of this scheme is almost a necessity in order to get people picking watermelons in 45 degree heat in Mataranka, it also leaves backpackers highly susceptible to exploitation.

Having lived in some remote and wonderful parts of the country, immersing myself deep in the wonders of backpacker culture, I have seen first hand the shoddy deals that itinerant workers are dealt. All the time.

Very soon the Valley will begin to see more itinerant workers coming to town to pick blueberries and we as a region have an opportunity to make sure we are known as a place where these workers can get a fair deal.

It is one thing to ignore the reality of the commodity chain when picking up a bag of grapes at Coles, but it is another thing entirely to support a business or individual that deliberately rips off their workers.

Here's hoping the Clarence calls it as it sees it.