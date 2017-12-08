Wagners slams anti-Adani protesters' 'illegal behaviour'

WAGNERS has slammed a group of environmental activists who stormed one of its sites, protesting against the company's construction contract with Adani.

Members of the Galilee Blockade, dressed as superheroes and judges, walked through the Toowoomba-based business' industrial site at Pinkenba on Sunday, taking photos and videos.

Wagners was selected in January to build a $30 million airstrip for Adani to service a possible coal mine in the Galilee Basin, with the Townsville and Rockhampton councils footing the bill.

And they're off!: Wagner family and employees fly from Toowoomba Friday morning ahead of the company's ASX launch.

Chairman Denis Wagner said the protesters risked injury by walking into an industrial site with machinery and equipment.

"We certainly don't condone illegal behaviour, particular when it puts people's safety at risk," he said.

"What they did was go onto an industrial worksite and we certainly don't condone that."

Spokesman Ben Pennings said more demonstrations were likely in Toowoomba, involving other activists.

"We will disrupt site operations until Wagners cancels plans to build an airport for Adani with public money," he said.

"Wagners should stick to projects that don't threaten the Great Barrier Reef and Great Artesian Basin.

"Locals will definitely be targeting Wagners through protests and disruptive actions."