Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adani protesters at Wagners site.
Adani protesters at Wagners site. Contributed
Environment

Wagners slams anti-Adani protesters' 'illegal behaviour'

Tom Gillespie
by
12th Jun 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WAGNERS has slammed a group of environmental activists who stormed one of its sites, protesting against the company's construction contract with Adani.

Members of the Galilee Blockade, dressed as superheroes and judges, walked through the Toowoomba-based business' industrial site at Pinkenba on Sunday, taking photos and videos.

Wagners was selected in January to build a $30 million airstrip for Adani to service a possible coal mine in the Galilee Basin, with the Townsville and Rockhampton councils footing the bill.

Chairman Denis Wagner said the protesters risked injury by walking into an industrial site with machinery and equipment.

"We certainly don't condone illegal behaviour, particular when it puts people's safety at risk," he said.

"What they did was go onto an industrial worksite and we certainly don't condone that."

Spokesman Ben Pennings said more demonstrations were likely in Toowoomba, involving other activists.

"We will disrupt site operations until Wagners cancels plans to build an airport for Adani with public money," he said.

"Wagners should stick to projects that don't threaten the Great Barrier Reef and Great Artesian Basin.

"Locals will definitely be targeting Wagners through protests and disruptive actions."

adani pinkenba toowoomba wagners
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    OPINION: Being sorry about the past is not enough

    OPINION: Being sorry about the past is not enough

    News What the Coutts Crossing debate tells us about Australia and its so-called reconciliation process

    • 12th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
    'A policy for investors': Short-term renal woes

    premium_icon 'A policy for investors': Short-term renal woes

    News Government proposal 'failing community expectations'

    • 12th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
    President Padayachee has sights on modern era of theatre

    President Padayachee has sights on modern era of theatre

    News Criterion wraps up Nunsense

    • 12th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
    Tunes, space to boogy and good food at Eat to the Beat

    premium_icon Tunes, space to boogy and good food at Eat to the Beat

    News Tunes, good food, and community, this is Eat to the Beat festival

    Local Partners