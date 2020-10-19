WAIT IS OVER: Maclean Pool reopened following rebuild delay

VOTE NOW: Maclean Pool are looking for funding for new solar blankets.

VOTE NOW: Maclean Pool are looking for funding for new solar blankets.

WHILE they might have missed their holiday swims, there is good news for the swimmers of Maclean.

Pool renovation work that was expected to extend through to the end of November have come to an end, and the pool will reopen today.

The contractors have thrown resources and effort to try and bring works to completion earlier than previously anticipated. We had previously allowed additional time for commissioning and settling of the new water filtration plant, specialist contractor availability and any potential wet weather delays.

>>> RELATED: Maclean swimmers face long wait for pool reopening



Unexpected finds during excavation, including the discovery of further damage to existing building led a report to council stating the pool would be unavailable until November 28.

However, according to Manager Open Spaces & Facilities Peter Birch the contractors have thrown resources and effort to try and bring works to completion earlier than previously anticipated.

“We had previously allowed additional time for commissioning and settling of the new water filtration plant, specialist contractor availability and any potential wet weather delays,” Mr Birch said.

New plant room taking shape at the Maclean Swimming Pool.

“The works will include a new water filtration plant that will address the risk of failure of the previous old plant and an all accessible amenities for users that have accessible needs.”

According to the report to council, there was very little information regarding the underground services and site conditions dating back to the original construction of the pool.

“This lack of information has resulted in the contractors striking a number of latent conditions and unexpected services,” the report states.

The issues included the return pipe from the pool to the plant room being deeper than expected, which caused logistic and safety concerns.

There was also a stormwater culvert found under the existing plant room, and a multitude of live and redundant services were encountered on excavation.

Maclean Pool redevelopment photos

Following the demolition of the plant room, tree damage found on the adjacent swim clubhouse meant that approximately 40 per cent of the swim club‘s brickwork needed to be removed and replaced.

The newly reopened pool will open from 6am-6pm on weekdays, and 8am-6pm on weekends.

Lesson inquiries can be made with pool operators on 0427492244.

☀ POOL OPENS: Monday October 19th ☀ Posted by Maclean Olympic Pool on Tuesday, 13 October 2020

COVID-19 rules will apply, including temperature checks, sign ins and social distancing.

