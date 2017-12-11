Waiting list for elective surgery reach all-time high

The median wait at Lismore Hospital for elective surgery was 325 days

The median wait at Lismore Hospital for elective surgery was 325 days

A PERSON seeking cataract surgery at Grafton Base Hospital faces a 308-day wait to see a doctor says data from the Bureau of Health Information.

The data, released late last week, also showed North Coast hospitals' emergency departments were under increasing pressure with an average of 24.2percent of patients waiting more than four hours to receive treament when they presented at an ED.

When it came to elective surgery, GBH was better performed than Lismore, Ballina and Tweed Heads. Its wait times for cataract removal (308 days), knee replacement (116 days) and hip replacement (116 days) were better than most other North Coast hospitals.

Wait times at Lismore for cataract surgery were 341 days and more than 300 days for other types of elective surgery.

The figures showed Hospitals in Western Sydney, the South Coast and the North Coast were at breaking point due to record numbers of patients presenting at emergency departments.

And waiting lists for elective surgery in the region have reached an all-time high of almost 5,000 patients on waiting lists.

Lengthy waits for elective surgery across North Coast Hospitals were also revealed in the quarterly data release by the Bureau of Health Information.

At the end of the most recent quarter (July - Sept, 2017) 4,974 patients in the Northern NSW LHD were on the waiting list for surgeries such as cataract removal and knee and hip replacements.

Lismore and Murwillumbah Hospitals faced the longest waits for non-urgent elective surgery across the North Coast.

The median wait at Lismore Hospital for elective surgery was 325 days, while 120 patients in the most recent quarter faced waits of more than a year (362 days +).