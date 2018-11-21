Wakka Wakka man on 7000km message stick journey to PM

LONG HAUL: Alwyn Doolan arrives in Ipswich during his 7000km walk from Bamaga to Canberra.

LONG HAUL: Alwyn Doolan arrives in Ipswich during his 7000km walk from Bamaga to Canberra. Andrew Korner

HE'S already covered 3000km, obliterated five pairs of sneakers and developed blisters on top of blisters.

But as he paced briskly into Ipswich via Old Toowoomba Rd yesterday morning, Alwyn Doolan was looking like a man who still had another 3000km left in him, and then some.

Mr Doolan's stop at Ipswich this week is just one of many that he'll be taking during his mammoth 7000km journey from Bamaga on the far northern tip of Queensland, to Parliament House Canberra.

Having taken off from the Cape in May this year, the Message Stick Walk will end with a meeting with the Prime Minister in May next year, where Mr Doolan will personally deliver the messages from all the Aboriginal people he has spoken with along the way.

Lugging a backpack containing a small tent, he has been sleeping at rest stops by the side of the road along the way. His ultimate aim is to make a case for Aboriginal sovereignty and the re-negotiation of a treaty.

Mr Doolan, who is from Woorabinda in central Queensland, is a descendant of the Wakka Wakka and the Gooreng Gooreng people.

Yesterday he met with Ipswich's Aboriginal elders, and visited Purga, as part of a stopover that will provide him with a few days' rest.

Mr Doolan said he hoped to inspire the younger generations by raising awareness of reconciliation and engaging with as many communities as he can upon his journey.

"This is all part of a negotiation of how we can move forward towards self-determination in our communities," Mr Doolan said.

"A part of it is a healing process for Aboriginal people and the wider Australian public and how we can have a better relationship.

"My visit to Purga is what it's all about. I am going to as many communities as I can to engage in conversation and put it on the message stick that I'll take to Parliament House."

Mr Doolan will walk to Brisbane tomorrow, where he will spend some time at Musgrave Park.