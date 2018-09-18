Walk the walk for brain cancer this weekend

ATTEND the Clarence Valley Walk4BrainCancer for a once-in-a lifetime experience to get-up close and personal with the construction of the Grafton bridge project, all while you raise funds for brain cancer.

This Sunday attendees will have the unique opportunity to go inside the construction site on the south side of the Clarence River.

The event will begin at Memorial Park at 10.30am with a performance of Amazing Grace by the Grafton District Services Club Pipe Band and a minute's silence for those who have lost their lives to the cancer.

One of the organisers, Wendy Black said participants will be able to walk on a delineated pathway past the temporary jetty and crane on the southern bank, up the ramp that the segments are transported along onto the approach road to the new bridge and to a viewing area of the pre-cast facility and work to the south.

"Participants will be able to see just how big the concrete segments are for the new bridge," she said.

"The segments weigh between 60-70 tonnes, are 16 metres wide and 2.4 metres long and vary in height from 3-4.5 metres."

She said it's an opportunity to create a unique memory with friends and family.

The 4km walk will then begin along the banks of the Clarence River, across the existing bridge and into the construction site before returning back across the bridge to the park where there will be a barbecue, entertainment and raffles.

"Participants must register before the day at www.walk4braincancer.com.au and all proceeds go to the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation," she said.

"They will receive a wrist band that will identify them as being part of the fundraising walk and therefore allowed into the construction site."

She said they are expecting more than 200 people to walk on the day.

She said about 1700 people are diagnosed with brain cancer in Australia each year and about 1200 die from the disease every year.

"Brain cancer kills more children in Australia than any other disease and more people under 40 than any other cancer," she said.

The Cure Brain Cancer Foundation is dedicated to accelerating the development of new treatments to increase five-year survival from the current 20 per cent to 50 per cent by 2023.

"The first walk was held in Grafton last year and we raised $6500 towards research," she said.

She hopes with the opportunity to be inside the construction site of the new Grafton bridge hill help raise more.

Participants are advised to wear sensible walking shoes, hats and to bring water.

Register at www.walk4braincancer.com.au