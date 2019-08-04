Walk this way for top holiday in Portugal

Hidden in Portugal's northwest are ancient and beautiful villages, linked by old paved tracks and footpaths.

Hidden in Portugal's northwest are ancient and beautiful villages, linked by old paved tracks and footpaths.

There's certainly something to say about our oldest mode of transport - walking.

You simply can't beat it if you want to explore and get the real feel of a place.

Wandering around holiday destinations is how I have always stumbled across the best parts of my trip, rather than lining up somewhere you can find in a brochure.

So, thank goodness for the growing demand for walking tours.

I've done a few different ones in other countries but this On Foot Holiday in Portugal sounds like a whole new level.

Portugal has just been voted the Best European Tourist Destination for the third year running at the World Travel Awards.

Because of this, Aussies can now book a self-guided walking tour there for 2020 and pay 2019 prices, with the company pegging rates without any increase for bookings made by October 31, 2019.

On Foot Holidays offers 32 inn-to-inn walks across 12 European countries, including a walk through northern Portugal.

Visit the medieval Lindoso Castle on the walking holiday.

Known for its popular beaches and rich history, Portugal's popularity as a travel destination is on the rise, with an 8 per cent increase in visitors last year - the highest of any European country.

Hidden in Portugal's northwest are ancient and beautiful villages, linked by old paved tracks and footpaths.

The route takes walkers along these paths into the lush green valleys of the Peneda-Geres national park with its spectacular granite hills, where locals continue a lifestyle that is centuries old.

Guests will stay in family-run inns, charming village cottages, restored farmhouses and the Pousada Santa Maria do Bouro, a magnificent hotel built in the 13th century as a Cistercian monastery.

Highlights of the journey include the beautiful scenery and surrounding farmland, visiting the medieval Lindoso Castle and walking along ancient paved footpaths that date back to the time of the Roman Empire.

Guests' luggage will be transported from inn to inn as guests walk with just a day pack through the untouched countryside, sampling local delicacies along the way, such as delicious bacalhau (cod) and port wine, for which the region is renowned.

The walk is graded medium-hard in difficulty, with three to six hours of walking a day.

Including seven nights' accommodation, all breakfasts, six picnics and all luggage transfers, the walk costs about $1264 a person, twin-share, in 2019 or 2020.

Walkers select their departure dates.

Visit www.onfootholidays.co.uk