Walk-ups heart and soul of country muster

POPULAR: Max Maher, Ray Olfrey, Dennis Grace and John Lloyd show their style before getting up as part of the walk-up entertainment at the Clarence Valley Country Muster.
Adam Hourigan
by

THEY may not be the most recognisable faces of the music scene, but the walk-up musicians at the Clarence Valley Country Muster have proven themselves to be the heart and soul of country music.

For one of this year's performers Max Maher, his return to the spotlight after 50 years started at this muster two years ago.

"I used to sing when I was a teenager until my early 20s, and I gave it away for 50 years,” Maher said.

"Ray Essery, here two years ago, talked me into getting up and singing a few songs, and I've been singing ever since.

Maher said the old-style country music he and fellow performers sang was appreciated by the crowds, many of whom followed the performers.

"People still like sitting down and listening to good, old country music. They like the old stuff that we sing,” he said.

"Some people yesterday asked me to sing a couple of songs that I sang at Nanango.”

Maher said he now travelled for a third of the year singing at musters, and the Clarence Valley event was a highlight.

"As far as musters go, (organiser Wendy Gordon) runs one of the best around. I get around, and this is the best place we play at, and you can see that with how the crowd has built up,” he said.

Ms Gordon said people started rolling through the gates on Saturday, and with more than 500 on site already with more to come, it was turning into a great year.

"We'll still get lots more coming in for the big shows on the weekend, and with Jett and Tania...it's all country music royalty. It's great,” she said.

