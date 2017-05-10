Walker chases dream onto international stage

Former Yamba Buccaneer Cody Walker has been selected to represent the Australian Wallabies at the World Rugby Under-20s Championships in Georgia.

RUGBY UNION: Cody Walker has a simple dream, one that he has worked his entire childhood to achieve, and one he is now a giant leap closer to reaching.

The former Yamba Buccaneers junior is aiming to become the first Indigenous prop to play for the Australian Wallabies, and after earning selection in the Australian under-20s squad to compete at the 2017 World Rugby U20s Championship in Georgia his dream appears closer than ever.

Into his second season of Shute Shield rugby for Eastern Suburbs, it has not been an easy journey to the Australian side for Walker, who had almost given up on selection after a broken ankle appeared to rule him out of contention.

The hulking prop was unstoppable for NSW Gen Blue under-20s during the Super 20s Championship earlier this year, including a Man of the Match performance to defeat Melbourne Rebels and earn the junior Waratahs a spot in the final against Queensland Reds.

Former Buccaneer Cody Walker charges the ball up for Easts second grade during their clash against Warringah. Paul Seiser

The next week, Walker broke his foot during defensive training, ruling him out of the final and further selection. After he had surgery to repair the break, a dejected Walker was not going to lie down and take his prognosis and began pushing his body as hard as he could to get back on the field.

But a Wallabies jersey was a distant thought for the 19-year-old, after he missed an earlier Australian under-20s camp where the final squad was selected from.

"Take nothing away from Cody, he has done this all on his own,” Eastern Suburbs coach Pauli Taumoepeau said. "The fact he was even in the mix after his injuries is phenomenal. He missed the first camp, he didn't play for Australia in the Oceania Cup, but he still go selected for this. It is a massive achievement.”

Walker will be joined in the Australian squad by 'Beasties' teammates Ryan McCauley and Jack Maddocks in what is a reflection of the coaching quality and club set-up at Eastern Suburbs.

However Taumoepeau refused to take any credit for the fighting spirit that Walker has shown, instead praising his junior coaches and the coaching staff at Kinross Wolaroi School in Orange where Cody burst onto the rugby scene.

"He has done all this away from his home, in a new environment,” Taumoepeau said. "He is a very humble player and he brings the right attitude to everything he does. At the end of the day these kids make their own decisions whether they want to put in or not, and every decision he has made for the most part has been the right one.”

Walker's father and community leader, Joe Walker, could barely contain his emotions when talking about his son's selection for Australia and the tenacity he has shown to get there.

"Words simply can't describe what I feel for him,” Walker said. "I am so proud and overwhelmed. When he did his ankle he thought he was done. When he had to have surgery, we all thought the worst of the situation.

Yamba's Cody Walker packs down in a tight scrum for Easts Rugby Club. Paul Seiser

"He came home for a couple of weeks, but he was getting too homely up here. I told him it's time to go back to Sydney and knuckle down into it. He put in the hard yards, he did his work with the physio, and now look where he is.

"Hopefully this will be able to inspire all the young fellas back at home that you can do it no matter what. The world is at his feet now, he can go anywhere he wants to.”

And according to his coach at Eastern Suburbs, that statement could not be closer to the truth.

"He fits the bill for a lot of things, he is a good rugby player, he has good technique, he is humble,” Taumoepeau said. "When you get all the stars aligning like that, the sky is the limit.”