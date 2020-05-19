Walker facing ban after wild kick in Casino street fight

Cody Walker is at the centre of an extortion attempt from a leaked video of a fight in a street at Casino. Photo Dan Himbrechts.

NORTHERN Rivers NRL star Cody Walker is awaiting a possible suspension from the NRL following a leaked video of him kicking a man during a street fight at Casino.

It is believed Walker, a Casino Cougars junior, could be fined $10,000 and miss up to four NRL games.

The video came to light on Monday in an alleged $20,000 extortion attempt on Walker.

#EXCLUSIVE: Rabbitohs star Cody Walker has explained the circumstances which led to him kicking a man, and an alleged blackmail attempt. @Danny_Weidler #NRL #9News pic.twitter.com/ueOzDyezHx — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) May 18, 2020

The fight is believed to have occurred on the corner of Johnston and Walker street in December last year.

Walker, 30, is a key member of the South Sydneys Rabbitohs backline with the case currently before the NRL Integrity Unit.

The Rabbitohs released a statement before the video emerged on Monday.

"At no stage has Cody Walker been the subject of a police inquiry in relation to this incident," the statement read.

"The Rabbitohs will be making no further comment on this matter at this stage as it is part of an ongoing police inquiry instigated by Cody Walker himself."

Walker was on the front foot and apologised for the incident in an interview with Channel 9 on Monday night.

He had shoulder surgery in the off season and said he was unable to use his arms to break up the fight.

"I was trying to protect a family member after the loss of one of my first cousins, who we lost through suicide, she was 24 years of age and we were grieving her," Walker said.

"Seeing her brother, who's my first cousin, seeing him fight, the first thing that popped into my head was 'I just need to stop it'."

Walker said he informed the Rabbitohs prior to the extortion attempt and video's circulation.

"I let them know straight away after the incident, I had no recollection that there was a video and then when the video came out, I let Souths know," he said.

"Whatever decision the game, the club, anyone comes up with, that's what's going to happen, I will not be appealing,"

Walker made his NRL debut at Souths in 2016 and played one State of Origin game for New South Wales last year.