Walker proud of Indigenous involvement at Waratahs

NSW Waratahs players Kurtley Beale and Cody Walker (right) pose for a photograph wearing their newly unveiled indigenous jersey outside Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. The NSW Waratahs unveiled their first ever indigenousplaying jersey that they will wear to take on theJaguares on May 25.(AAP Image/Paul Braven) NO ARCHIVING PAUL BRAVEN

RUGBY UNION: Donning the inaugural Indigenous playing strip for the NSW Waratahs before their Vodafone Super Rugby clash with the Jaguares last weekend, Bundjalung man Cody Walker said he was full of pride.

"I'm very proud and honoured. The Indigenous culture is one of the oldest around, it's hard to explain but your chest feels pretty big when you put this jersey on,” Walker said.

Yamba rugby product Cody Walker hard at work during a NSW Waratahs training session at Sydney's Centennial Park earlier this year. Jamie Conroy/NSW Waratahs

A Yamba Buccaneers junior, the prop played alongside Jed Holloway and the Douglas brothers in his early days on a journey that has seen him earn representative honours with the Waratahs and Australian under-20s before landing a senior contract.

Walker praised the example set by teammate Curtley Beale for the Indigenous community.

"Growing up he (Beale) has always been a big role model, and a lot of the Indigenous kids really look up to Kurtley,” he said.

"He's got a lot of knowledge and is just a really good guy.”

While Walker is yet to make his Super Rugby debut for the Waratahs, he has been hard at work behind the scenes to make his rugby dream come true.

The rookie made the final cut for the NSW Waratahs' 46-man squad earlier this year, after playing for the side in the Brisbane Global 10s and an exhibition clash in Japan last season.