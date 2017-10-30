Walker, Whittaker and Geale kings of the Clarence kids

FAMILY TIES: Cody Walker with Nicholas and Rocky Walker. INSET: Robert Whittaker (right) and Cody Walker with fans at Camellia Cottage.

FAMILY TIES: Cody Walker with Nicholas and Rocky Walker. INSET: Robert Whittaker (right) and Cody Walker with fans at Camellia Cottage. Jenna Thompson

RUGBY LEAGUE: Proud Bundjalung NRL player Cody Walker welcomed UFC star Robert Whittaker and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist boxer Daniel Geale to his old stomping ground when they visited the Clarence Valley on Saturday.

"I feel very privileged and excited to be able to bring a guy like Robert Whittaker up to our country and see the beautiful places up here,” Walker said.

Six-month-old Tyreece Close gets a quick photo with the boys. Jenna Thompson

"We've all got a passion for helping indigenous kids and to be able to do this back home is even more important.”

The tour, which included a visit to Acmena Juvenile Justice Centre and then to Camellia Cottage for a meet and greet in the park, served as part of a campaign to inspire indigenous kids through education and sport, thanks to the TAFE NSW Aboriginal Pathways program initiative.

For interim UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker, whose love affair with mixed martial arts began as an ordinary kid in Sydney's suburbs, the chance to bring a program like this to the kids of the Clarence Valley was a special occasion.

Robert Whittaker with 9-year-old Peter Fields. Jenna Thompson

"Seeing the kids at Acmena just makes me really appreciate that kids are kids and all kids are good kids,” he said.

"It was good to go there and show them different pathways through education and through sporting careers.

"There's always a way out.”

Camellia Cottage youth worker Melissa Livermore said she was thrilled to be part of this initiative.

"It's really important because a lot of kids here are into the league and Cody gets to come back to his roots and inspire the next generation of kids to use their talent,” Livermore said.